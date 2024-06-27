In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Vietnamese banh mi zoodle bowl by spiralizing zucchinis, julienning a carrot, and slicing a cucumber and red bell pepper.

Pan-fry cubed tofu until golden, then assemble your bowl with the zoodles, tofu, and veggies, topped with fresh cilantro and mint.

Finish with a dressing of soy sauce, rice vinegar, lime juice, sesame oil, sweetener, and chili flakes for a vibrant, flavorful meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Check out this Vietnamese banh Mmi zoodle bowl recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 06:33 pm Jun 27, 202406:33 pm

What's the story The Vietnamese banh mi zoodle bowl is a refreshing twist on the traditional banh mi sandwich, substituting bread with zucchini noodles for a lighter, vegetarian option. Originating from Vietnam, the banh mi is known for its vibrant flavors and textures. This dish maintains the essence of its inspiration while offering a health-conscious alternative. Perfect for a quick lunch or dinner, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather two spiralized medium zucchinis, one julienned large carrot, half a sliced cucumber, one thinly sliced small red bell pepper, 100 grams of cubed firm tofu, fresh cilantro, and mint leaves. For dressing, arrange for two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of rice vinegar, lime juice, one teaspoon sesame oil, maple syrup or agave nectar, and chili flakes.

Step 1

Prepare your vegetables

Start by washing all your vegetables thoroughly under cold running water. Spiralize the zucchinis to create your "zoodles," julienne the carrot into thin strips using either a knife or mandoline slicer and slice both the cucumber and red bell pepper into thin pieces. This preparation ensures that your vegetables are ready to be assembled in your bowl.

Step 2

Cook the tofu

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and add your tofu cubes. Cook them until they're golden brown on all sides, which should take about five to seven minutes. You can season them lightly with salt if desired. The goal here is to achieve a slightly crispy exterior while keeping it soft inside, offering a perfect texture balance for the dish.

Step 3

Assemble your bowl

Begin by evenly distributing zoodles at each bowl's base. Arrange the golden tofu and raw vegetables - julienned carrots, sliced cucumbers, and red bell pepper strips - around the zoodles tastefully. Finish by sprinkling fresh cilantro leaves and mint on top, adding an authentic Vietnamese flavor profile to the dish. This method ensures a visually appealing and flavorful meal.

Step 4

Prepare the dressing

In a small bowl, whisk together two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of rice vinegar, a squeeze of lime juice, one teaspoon of sesame oil, your choice of maple syrup or agave nectar, and a sprinkle of chili flakes until well combined. Before serving, drizzle this flavorful dressing over each bowl to ensure every bite is infused with its vibrant taste.