In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Brazilian hearts of palm pie by first creating a dough from flour, salt, cold butter, and ice water, then chilling it.

Sauté onion and garlic, add hearts of palm and tomato, and mix in cream cheese for the filling.

By Anujj Trehaan 12:49 pm Jun 24, 202412:49 pm

What's the story The Brazilian hearts of palm pie, known locally as empadao de palmito, is a savory vegetarian dish deeply rooted in Brazilian cuisine. Celebrated for its creamy hearts of palm filling encased in a flaky crust, it appeals to vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Originating from Brazil's rich culinary tradition, this pie brings the exotic taste of the Amazon to your table. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this culinary journey, gather two cups of all-purpose flour, one-half cup of cubed cold butter, one-quarter cup of ice water, and one teaspoon salt for the crust. Filling needs: one tablespoon olive oil, one diced onion, two minced garlic cloves, 400 grams hearts of palm (drained, chopped), one diced tomato (seeds out), one-half cup cream cheese (vegan option available), with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the pie crust

Start the pie crust by mixing two cups of all-purpose flour with one teaspoon of salt in a large bowl. Add half a cup of cubed cold butter, blending until it looks like coarse crumbs. Slowly mix in one-fourth cup ice water until a dough forms. Wrap this dough in plastic and chill it in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

Step 2

Cook the filling

For the filling, heat one tablespoon olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Saute one diced onion and two minced garlic cloves until they're soft but not browned. Add 400 grams chopped hearts of palm and one diced tomato; cook for about five minutes or until tender. Stir in one-half cup cream cheese until well combined; season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3

Assemble and bake

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). On a floured surface, roll out the chilled dough into two rounds; one for the bottom and another for the top. Fit one round into your pie dish, pressing at the bottom and edges. Evenly spread the filling, then cover with the second round. Seal edges by crimping with a fork or fingers.

Step 4

Final touches

Make several slits on top to let steam escape during baking; brush the top lightly with olive oil or melted vegan butter for a golden finish. Bake in a preheated oven for about 35 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Let it cool slightly before serving; this allows the flavors to meld together beautifully, enhancing the overall taste.