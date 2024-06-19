In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a healthier version of eggplant Parmesan without frying!

Start by seasoning and flour-coating eggplant slices, then bake until tender.

Layer these with marinara sauce and cheeses in a baking dish, bake until the cheese is bubbly and golden, and garnish with fresh basil.

Recipe-o'-clock: Make this no-fry eggplant Parmesan at home

Jun 19, 2024

What's the story Eggplant Parmesan, a classic Italian dish, has won over vegetarians and food lovers worldwide. Traditionally, it features layers of fried eggplant, tomato sauce, and cheese, all baked to perfection. However, our healthier version omits the frying step. Originating from southern Italy, this dish is a testament to the versatility of eggplant and the rich flavors of Italian cuisine. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this no-fry odyssey, you'll need two large eggplants sliced into half-inch thick rounds, two cups of marinara sauce, two cups of shredded mozzarella cheese, one cup of grated Parmesan cheese, one cup of all-purpose flour (for coating), three tablespoons of olive oil for brushing, one teaspoon each of salt and black pepper for seasoning, and fresh basil leaves for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing your eggplants

Start by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. As the oven warms, season both sides of your sliced eggplants with salt and black pepper. Next, lightly dredge each eggplant slice in all-purpose flour to coat them. This crucial step ensures that the eggplants develop a slight crust, eliminating the need for frying and making the dish healthier.

Step 2

Assembling layers

Line a baking sheet with parchment or lightly grease it with olive oil. Arrange the flour-coated eggplant slices in a single layer on the sheet. Then, brush each slice on both sides with olive oil. Bake in the preheated oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes, until the eggplants are tender and slightly golden brown.

Step 3

Layering sauce and cheese

In a baking dish approximately nine by 13 inches in size, spread half a cup of marinara sauce evenly at the bottom. Place a layer of baked eggplant slices over the sauce, then sprinkle generously with mozzarella cheese followed by Parmesan cheese. Repeat these layers until all ingredients are used up, ending with cheeses on top.

Step 4

Baking to perfection

Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Remove the foil afterward, and continue baking for an additional 10 minutes, or until the cheese turns bubbly and achieves a golden brown color. After baking, allow the dish to cool slightly. Finally, garnish with fresh basil leaves to add a vibrant touch of color and freshness before serving.