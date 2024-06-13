Try this recipe

Serve your guests this hearty spaghetti squash burrito bowl

By Anujj Trehaan 03:27 pm Jun 13, 202403:27 pm

What's the story The spaghetti squash burrito bowl is a vegetarian and eggless dish blending vegetables' health benefits with Mexican flavors. It creatively uses spaghetti squash instead of traditional rice and meat, offering a nutritious and satisfying meal. Ideal for those seeking a healthy yet hearty option, this guide will help you make your own Spaghetti Squash Burrito Bowl. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one medium spaghetti squash, one tablespoon olive oil, one-half teaspoon salt, one cup black beans (drained, rinsed), one cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen), one diced red bell pepper, one-half cup diced red onion, one teaspoon ground cumin, one-half teaspoon chili powder, juice of one lime, and cilantro for garnish. Optional ingredients include avocado slices, salsa, and shredded cheese.

Step 1

Prepare the spaghetti squash

Begin by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). Halve the spaghetti squash lengthwise and remove the seeds. Drizzle olive oil and sprinkle salt on each half. Place them cut side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Roast for about 40 minutes, or until the flesh is tender and shreds easily with a fork.

Step 2

Cook the filling

While the squash is roasting, heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the diced red bell pepper and red onion to the skillet. Saute until they start to soften, about five minutes. Stir in black beans, corn kernels, ground cumin, chili powder, and continue cooking for another five minutes until everything is heated through.

Step 3

Assemble your bowl

Once your spaghetti squash is cooked and cooled slightly, use a fork to shred its inside into strands that resemble spaghetti noodles directly into each squash half shell creating two "bowls." Divide your vegetable-bean mixture evenly among both halves.

Step 4

Final touches

Finish off each bowl by squeezing fresh lime juice over them before garnishing with chopped cilantro leaves. For an extra burst of flavor and texture, add optional toppings like avocado slices or salsa if desired at this point along with shredded cheese which should melt nicely atop warm filling if used immediately after assembly while still hot from being freshly prepared.