Next Article

Try this recipe

Make this Japanese matcha tea ice cream at home

By Anujj Trehaan 12:27 pm Jun 10, 202412:27 pm

What's the story Japanese matcha tea ice cream blends the earthy flavors of matcha with creamy ice cream. Originating in Japan, this dessert is loved worldwide for its health benefits and unique taste. Matcha, a finely ground powder from special green tea leaves, has been central to Japanese culture for centuries. Let's now bring this traditional delight into our homes.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegetarian and eggless Japanese Matcha Tea Ice Cream, you will need: one cup of full-fat coconut milk, one cup of almond milk (or any other plant-based milk), three-fourths cup of granulated sugar, two tablespoons of matcha green tea powder, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. These ingredients blend together to create a smooth and flavorful ice cream.

Step 1

Preparing the matcha mixture

Start by mixing the matcha green tea powder with a bit of almond milk in a bowl to form a smooth paste, crucial for avoiding lumps in the ice cream. Once smooth, slowly add the remaining almond milk while whisking continuously. This ensures the matcha evenly mixes into the mixture, setting the foundation for a flavorful ice cream base.

Step 2

Cooking the base

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the coconut milk, granulated sugar, vanilla extract and salt. Stir until the sugar has completely dissolved into the mixture. Then add your matcha mixture to the saucepan. Keep stirring continuously for about five minutes or until everything is well combined and slightly thickened. Be careful not to let it boil.

Step 3

Chilling before churning

Once your base is ready, transfer it into a bowl and let it cool at room temperature for about 20 minutes. After cooling down slightly, cover it with plastic wrap, ensuring that it touches directly onto the surface, preventing skin formation on top, then refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight, which allows flavors to meld together perfectly.

Step 4

Freezing your ice cream

After chilling, pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn as per instructions until soft serve consistency, about 20 to 25 minutes. Without a maker, freeze in a shallow container, stirring every half hour to prevent large ice crystals, until desired consistency. Enjoy immediately as soft serve or freeze solid for two hours before serving.