Health freaks will love this Japanese cucumber salad recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:17 pm Jun 05, 202401:17 pm

What's the story The Japanese cucumber salad, known as sunomono, is a refreshing dish for any event. Originating from Japan, it features crisp cucumber and a tangy vinegar dressing. A staple in Japanese cuisine, it's often an appetizer or side dish to cleanse the palate. With simple ingredients and quick prep, it's perfect for a healthy, delicious meal. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this delightful salad, you will need two medium-sized cucumbers, one-fourth cup of rice vinegar, two tablespoons of sugar (adjust according to taste), one teaspoon of salt, one tablespoon of sesame seeds (toasted), and optionally some chili flakes for garnish. These ingredients are easily accessible and come together to create a flavorful dish that is both satisfying and nutritious.

Step 1

Preparing the cucumbers

Begin by washing the cucumbers thoroughly under cold water. Then slice them as thinly as possible using a sharp knife or a mandoline slicer for uniform thickness. Place the slices in a colander and sprinkle them with salt. Let them sit for about five minutes. This process helps draw out excess water from the cucumbers, ensuring they absorb the dressing more effectively.

Step 2

Making the dressing

While the cucumbers are sitting, start preparing the dressing. In a small bowl, combine the rice vinegar, sugar, and a bit more salt. Stir the mixture vigorously until both the sugar and salt have fully dissolved into the vinegar. This carefully balanced mixture of sweetness and acidity is a hallmark of many traditional Japanese dishes, providing a distinctive flavor profile.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

After letting the cucumbers sit for five minutes, carefully squeeze them to remove any excess water, ensuring not to crush the slices. Then, place them into a large mixing bowl. Proceed to pour the prepared dressing over the cucumber slices. Gently toss the mixture to ensure that all slices are evenly coated with the dressing, achieving a harmonious blend of flavors for the salad.

Step 4

Final touches

Transfer your dressed cucumber slices to serving plates or bowls. Sprinkle toasted sesame seeds over each serving for added texture and flavor; if you like it spicy, add some chili flakes as well according to your preference. Your refreshing Japanese Cucumber Salad is now ready to be enjoyed either as an appetizer or as part of your main meal.