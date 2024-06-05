Next Article

Vegan mushroom delights on the streets

What's the story Street food is a vibrant part of urban eating habits, often known for its rich flavors and quick service. With the rise of plant-based diets, vegan options are becoming more popular. Mushrooms, with their meaty texture and umami flavor, make an excellent base for vegan street foods. Here are five mouth-watering mushroom-based street foods that offer a healthier twist to your favorite quick bites.

Mushroom shawarma wrap

Imagine thinly sliced mushrooms, marinated in a rich blend of Middle Eastern spices, then grilled to perfection. These are then wrapped in a soft pita with an assortment of fresh veggies and generously drizzled with tahini sauce. This mushroom shawarma wrap offers a vegan twist on the classic street food staple, bursting with flavor and packed with essential nutrients.

Spicy mushroom tacos

Tacos are the ultimate street food canvas. For a plant-powered twist, mushrooms sauteed with cumin and chili powder fill corn tortillas. These are topped with creamy avocado slices, fresh diced tomatoes, and a squeeze of lime for a zesty kick. Simple yet incredibly satisfying, these spicy mushroom tacos offer a delightful blend of flavors and textures that are sure to please.

Balsamic glazed portobello burgers

Portobello mushrooms are ideal for burger patties because of their substantial size and texture. To prepare, marinate them in a mix of balsamic vinegar and garlic, then grill until they achieve a juicy and tender consistency. These balsamic glazed portobello burgers are best served on whole grain buns, accompanied by crisp lettuce, fresh tomato slices and onion, creating an indulgent yet nutritious meal option.

Crispy mushroom fritters

Fritters are the epitome of comfort food, achieving a perfect balance between a crispy exterior and a soft interior. To create these delights, blend chopped mushrooms into a batter that's seasoned with aromatic herbs like parsley or cilantro. Then, deep-fry until they reach a golden-brown perfection. Serve these crispy mushroom fritters with your choice of vegan sauces or chutneys to enhance their flavor.

Grilled king oyster kebabs

King oyster mushrooms have a hearty texture that holds up well to grilling—making them ideal for kebabs! Skewer them along with bell peppers and onions; brush everything with olive oil mixed with garlic powder, smoked paprika, salt, pepper; then grill until charred at the edges. These grilled king oyster kebabs will be your new go-to for outdoor gatherings or quick meals.