Salzburg's summer symphony under the stars: Top things to do

What's the story Salzburg, a city that resonates with the melodies of Mozart and is adorned with stunning baroque architecture, transforms into a musical haven each summer. This city attracts visitors from around the globe to its open-air concerts and festivals, making it an ideal destination for those who seek a perfect blend of culture and relaxation under the vast European sky.

Explore historic venues

Salzburg's summer music festivals are hosted in some of Europe's most historic venues. The Mirabell Palace Gardens offer free concerts where you can enjoy classical pieces amidst manicured lawns and statues. For a more intimate experience, the Hohensalzburg Fortress hosts evening concerts in its chambers, providing breathtaking views of the city as a backdrop to the music.

Dive into Mozart's world

No visit to Salzburg is complete without immersing yourself in the world of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, its most famous son. Spend an afternoon at Mozarthaus, his birthplace, now a museum showcasing his early life and works. On summer evenings, catch performances of his compositions at St. Peter's Abbey or at the grand Salzburg Cathedral for an unforgettable auditory journey.

Enjoy open-air performances

The highlight for many is the open-air performances across Salzburg in summer. Kapitelplatz square transforms into an impromptu amphitheater, with large screens broadcasting live opera and concert performances for free. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or rent a chair on-site, allowing them to enjoy world-class music under the stars, all without spending a dime.

Savor local delicacies

Amidst all this musical exploration, don't forget to indulge in Salzburg's culinary offerings. Visit local markets like Grunmarkt or Schranne Market to sample fresh produce and regional specialties like pretzels and Sachertorte—a rich chocolate cake that is a delight for anyone with a sweet tooth. These markets also occasionally host small live bands adding to your gastronomic experience.