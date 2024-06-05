Next Article

What's the story Baklava, a rich, sweet pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey, is a celebrated dish in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines. Its history is as complex as its layers, with various regions claiming its origin. Today, we offer a vegan version, making this heavenly dessert accessible to all without animal products. Let's start cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan baklava recipe, you will need: one package of filo dough (thawed), two cups of mixed nuts (such as walnuts, pistachios, and almonds finely chopped), one cup of melted coconut oil, and one teaspoon of ground cinnamon. For the syrup, arrange for one cup of water, one cup of sugar, two tablespoons lemon juice, and half a cup of agave syrup.

Preparing the nut mixture

Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 175 degrees Celsius). In a mixing bowl, combine the finely chopped nuts with the ground cinnamon thoroughly. This blend of nuts and cinnamon will be layered between sheets of filo dough during the assembly process, imparting the classic flavor and texture that baklava is renowned for.

Layering filo dough and nuts

Grease a baking pan with some coconut oil. Place two sheets of filo dough in the pan and brush them lightly with melted coconut oil. Repeat until you have eight sheets layered. Sprinkle about two tablespoons of your nut mixture over the top layer. Continue layering two sheets at a time—brushing each with coconut oil—and sprinkling nut mixture until all nuts are used up.

Baking your baklava

Once your baklava layers are assembled, with filo on top, cut it into diamond or square shapes. This makes serving easier after baking. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 175 degrees Celsius) for around 50 minutes, or until the baklava turns golden brown. This step ensures your dessert is perfectly cooked and ready to be enjoyed once it cools down.

Preparing vegan syrup

While baklava is baking, prepare your vegan syrup by combining water, sugar, lemon juice, and agave syrup in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer for about ten minutes until it thickens slightly. Once your baklava is out from the oven and still hot, pour this syrup over it evenly.