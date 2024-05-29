Next Article

Zesty lemon artichoke pasta: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 05:18 pm May 29, 202405:18 pm

What's the story The zesty lemon artichoke pasta, a vibrant, vegetarian, and eggless delight, originates from Mediterranean cuisine. It marries the tangy zest of lemon with the creamy texture of artichokes, making it a favorite for those who love plant-based meals. This nutritious dish is not only simple to prepare but also perfect for both weeknight dinners and special occasions. Ready to get cooking?

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vibrant pasta dish, gather 400 grams of pasta (penne or spaghetti), two tablespoons olive oil, one finely chopped onion, three minced garlic cloves, one can (400 grams) of drained, chopped artichoke hearts, zest and juice of two lemons, one teaspoon red chili flakes (to taste), and salt and pepper. Garnish with a handful of chopped fresh parsley.

Step 1

Preparing the pasta

Begin by boiling water in a large pot with a pinch of salt. Cook the pasta per package instructions until it's al dente. Once cooked - tender yet firm to the bite - drain it, saving about a cup of pasta water for later use. Set both the pasta and reserved water aside as you start on the sauce.

Step 2

Crafting the sauce

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat two tablespoons of olive oil. Add the finely chopped onion and minced garlic, sauteing them until they become soft and emit a fragrant aroma, which should take around three minutes. Next, incorporate the chopped artichoke hearts and the zest of the lemon, continuing to cook for an additional five minutes until the mixture is thoroughly heated.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Lower the heat and add the cooked pasta to the skillet with onions, garlic, and artichokes. Gently toss to ensure the pasta is evenly coated with the mixture. Then, pour in lemon juice and half a cup of reserved pasta water, creating a light sauce that beautifully clings to each strand. Generously season with red chili flakes, salt, and pepper according to your preference.

Step 4

Final touches

Once everything is well mixed on low heat, allow the flavors to meld beautifully for about two minutes; then turn off the heat. Conduct a taste test and adjust the seasoning if necessary. Afterwards, promptly transfer the pasta onto serving dishes. Garnish each plate with freshly chopped parsley, adding an extra layer of freshness that makes every bite truly delightful and visually appealing.