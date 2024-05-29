Next Article

Try this recipe

Prepare tempting Tex-Mex Jackfruit tacos with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 06:42 pm May 29, 202406:42 pm

What's the story Jackfruit tacos offer a vegetarian twist on classic Tex-Mex, providing a meaty texture without actual meat. Born from the desire to enjoy traditional flavors in a plant-based form, these tacos have become popular for their distinctive taste and satisfying feel. Thanks to jackfruit's ability to absorb flavors and its meat-like consistency, it's an ideal meat substitute for those seeking vegetarian options. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare these delicious tacos, you'll need one 20-ounce can of young green jackfruit in brine (drained and rinsed), two tablespoons olive oil, one small onion (finely chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), one teaspoon ground cumin, one teaspoon chili powder, one-half teaspoon smoked paprika, salt to taste, and eight small corn tortillas. For garnish, arrange for diced tomatoes, sliced avocados, chopped cilantro leaves, and lime wedges.

Step 1

Preparing the jackfruit

Start by shredding the drained jackfruit with your hands or two forks until it resembles pulled pork. Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and minced garlic to the skillet, sauteing until they are soft and fragrant. This crucial step creates the flavorful base for our taco filling.

Step 2

Seasoning and cooking

To the skillet with onions and garlic, add your shredded jackfruit along with ground cumin, chili powder, smoked paprika, and salt. Stir well to ensure that all pieces of jackfruit are evenly coated with spices. Add a quarter cup of water to help mix everything well and cook covered on low heat for about 15 minutes or until the jackfruit is tender.

Step 3

Assembling tacos

While the jackfruit filling cooks, ready your corn tortillas to make them pliable for assembly. Warm them either directly over an open flame on your stove for a slight char or, for softer tortillas, wrap in foil and heat in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. This should take about five minutes, ensuring your tortillas are perfectly ready for the filling.

Step 4

Garnishing your tacos

Garnish your tacos with diced tomatoes and sliced avocados for freshness and crunch. Add chopped cilantro leaves for an aromatic touch. Accompany with lime wedges, allowing guests to customize their experience by adding as much or as little lime juice as they like, enhancing the tacos' flavor to their preference. This final step brings together all the elements, offering a personalized taco experience.