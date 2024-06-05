Next Article

Try this Lebanese fattoush salad recipe at home

What's the story Fattoush Salad, a vibrant and refreshing dish, hails from Lebanese cuisine. Celebrated for its fresh vegetables and herbs, it includes the distinctive crunch of toasted or fried bread. Not just a side dish, it's enjoyed as a light meal, embodying Mediterranean flavors. Rooted in Lebanese culture, Fattoush symbolizes simplicity and health. Let's get cooking this delightful salad!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this culinary journey, gather one large cucumber, two medium tomatoes, one small red onion, three radishes, two cups torn romaine lettuce, and half a cup each of finely chopped fresh mint and parsley. Dressing requires juice of one lemon, three tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, one teaspoon sumac (extra for garnish), and salt to taste. Lastly, you'll need two medium-sized pita breads for crunch.

Step 1

Prepare your vegetables

Begin by washing all your vegetables thoroughly under cold running water. Dice the cucumber and tomatoes into bite-sized pieces; thinly slice the red onion and radishes; tear the romaine lettuce into manageable pieces if not already done so. Combine all these in a large mixing bowl along with chopped mint and parsley. This mix forms the colorful base of your Fattoush Salad.

Step 2

Toasting pita bread

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Cut pita bread into small squares or triangles and spread them out on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven for about 10 minutes or until they are crisp and golden brown. Alternatively, you can toast them in a pan over medium heat until crispy. Once done set aside to cool.

Step 3

Dressing and tossing

In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, sumac, and salt to taste until well combined. This creates the dressing. Drizzle it over your salad just before serving to ensure the vegetables and pita bread stay crisp. This step is crucial for maintaining the freshness and crunchiness of the salad, making every bite flavorful.

Step 4

Final touches

Just before serving, incorporate the toasted pita bread pieces into the salad mix to preserve their crunch. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and give everything a gentle toss, ensuring each component is lightly coated with the flavorful dressing. Finally, sprinkle some additional sumac on top for an extra burst of flavor, adding a vibrant touch to this delightful dish.