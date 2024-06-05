Next Article

Satiate your sweet tooth with this no-bake vegan cheesecake recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:32 pm Jun 05, 202401:32 pm

What's the story The no-bake vegan cheesecake is a delightful dessert that caters to those seeking a dairy-free and eggless option. Originating from the desire to create inclusive desserts, this dish has gained popularity for its creamy texture and versatility in flavors. It's perfect for anyone looking to indulge in a guilt-free treat without compromising on taste. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the crust, you'll need one cup of pitted dates and one cup of raw almonds. The filling requires two cups of raw cashews (soaked overnight), three-quarters cup of coconut milk, one-half cup of maple syrup, one-quarter cup of coconut oil (melted), juice from one lemon, and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Optional toppings include fresh fruits or vegan chocolate chips.

Step 1

Preparing the crust

Begin by placing the pitted dates and raw almonds into a food processor. Blend them until you achieve a sticky mixture. Next, take this mixture and press it down firmly into the bottom of an eight-inch springform pan or a suitable pie dish, creating your crust. Once done, put it in the freezer to set as you move on to prepare the filling.

Step 2

Creating the filling

Drain the soaked cashews thoroughly. In a blender, combine them with coconut milk, maple syrup, melted coconut oil, lemon juice, and vanilla extract. Blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy, which might take a few minutes depending on your blender's strength. Taste the mixture and adjust sweetness if necessary, ensuring it suits your preference before proceeding.

Step 3

Assembling the cheesecake

Take the crust out of the freezer and pour the filling over it. Smooth the top with a spatula for an even layer. Now's the time to add a personal touch. Decorate with your chosen toppings, like fresh fruit slices or vegan chocolate chips, to enhance its appearance and flavor. This step allows for customization based on your taste preferences.

Step 4

Setting your cheesecake

Place the assembled cheesecake into the freezer for at least four hours, or ideally, leave it overnight to fully set. This step is essential for achieving the perfect consistency. Before serving, allow the cheesecake to thaw at room temperature for about 10 minutes. This brief thawing period makes slicing through the cheesecake easier, ensuring each piece is neatly cut and ready to be served.