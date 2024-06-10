Next Article

Rustic artichoke olive tapenade: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:16 pm Jun 10, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Artichoke olive tapenade is a vegetarian and eggless dish that blends the earthy flavors of artichokes with the tangy zest of olives. Originating from the Mediterranean, this tapenade is favored as an appetizer or a spread on crusty bread, celebrated for its simple yet sophisticated flavors. Its rich history and cultural relevance make it a preferred choice for many. Let's get cooking!

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this rustic tapenade, you will need one cup of canned artichoke hearts (drained and chopped), half a cup of pitted green olives, two tablespoons of capers (rinsed), one clove of garlic (minced), two tablespoons of olive oil, one tablespoon of lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. These ingredients blend together to create a harmonious mix that's both flavorful and nutritious.

Preparing your ingredients

Begin by rinsing the canned artichoke hearts under cold water to eliminate any brine. Chop them into smaller pieces for blending. Ensure the green olives are pitted; if not, gently press them with your knife's flat side to remove pits. Finely mince one clove of garlic so it blends well into the tapenade, ensuring it complements rather than dominates the flavors.

Blending the tapenade

In a food processor, combine the chopped artichokes, pitted green olives, capers, minced garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice. Pulse several times to achieve your desired consistency. Some might prefer their tapenade chunky for added texture, while others enjoy it smooth for easy spreading. After blending, taste the mixture and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper according to your preference.

Serving suggestions

This rustic artichoke olive tapenade can be served in various ways: spread over toasted slices of baguette as an appetizer or used as a savory topping for crackers during a gathering. It also pairs wonderfully with fresh vegetables as part of a vibrant crudite platter. For an extra touch of elegance, garnish with fresh herbs like basil or parsley before serving.