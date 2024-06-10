Next Article

Calling all travel junkies

Reykjavik's aurora chase essential packing list

By Anujj Trehaan 12:09 pm Jun 10, 202412:09 pm

What's the story Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, is a gateway to witnessing the mesmerizing northern lights. The city itself offers a blend of cultural heritage and modernity, but it's the natural spectacle outside its urban confines that draws people from around the world. Preparing for an aurora chase in this region requires thoughtful packing to enhance your experience.

Clothing

Dress warmly for the Arctic chill

The key to enjoying the northern lights is staying warm. Layering is essential. Start with thermal underwear as your base layer. Add fleece or wool for insulation, and top it off with a waterproof and windproof jacket. Don't forget insulated pants, warm socks, and waterproof boots. A hat, gloves, and scarf are must-haves to protect against the biting cold.

Photography gear

Capture the magic

Capturing the aurora borealis requires more than just a smartphone camera. A DSLR or mirrorless camera with manual settings is ideal. Bring a wide-angle lens for expansive sky shots, a sturdy tripod to avoid shaky images, and extra batteries since cold weather drains battery life quickly. If you're using your phone, consider a portable charger and apps that allow manual camera settings.

Comfort items

Stay snug on the go

A thermos filled with hot tea or coffee can be essential during long nights under the stars. Pack energy bars or light snacks to keep your energy up without needing to return to town for food. Hand warmers are also a good idea for those particularly chilly nights, offering comfort and warmth as you wait for the northern lights.

Navigation tools

Navigate like a pro

On your aurora chase, venturing off the beaten path is likely. A reliable GPS device or an offline smartphone app is crucial to prevent getting lost in Iceland's vast landscapes. Additionally, having a detailed map as a backup is smart. These tools ensure you can navigate remote areas confidently, enhancing your adventure without compromising safety or orientation.