Next Article

Calling all travel junkies!

Montreal's winter snowshoeing is an activity you can't miss

By Anujj Trehaan 11:54 am Jun 05, 202411:54 am

What's the story Montreal transforms into a winter wonderland as the snow blankets the city. This season offers a unique urban adventure - snowshoeing through its snowy landscapes. Unlike any other experience, it combines the charm of Montreal's city life with the tranquility of nature, making it an ideal activity for those looking to explore the city from a different perspective.

Mount Royal

Discover Mount Royal's winter charm

Mount Royal, or "the mountain" as locals call it, is a must-visit for snowshoe enthusiasts. With trails ranging from easy to challenging, it caters to all levels of adventurers. The panoramic view of the city from the summit is breathtakingly beautiful in winter. Guided tours are available, offering insights into the area's history and wildlife, making your trek both educational and exhilarating.

Lachine Canal

Explore the Lachine Canal National Historic Site

The Lachine Canal becomes a serene snow-covered path in winter, perfect for an urban snowshoeing expedition. Stretching over 14 kilometers, this historic waterway offers picturesque views of old industrial buildings juxtaposed with modern architecture. It's a peaceful escape within the city where you can observe local birdlife and enjoy moments of solitude or companionship in Montreal's crisp winter air.

Parc Jean-Drapeau

Join the fun at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Situated on two islands in the Saint Lawrence River, Parc Jean-Drapeau offers diverse landscapes for snowshoers. From wooded areas to open fields and stunning views of downtown Montreal across the river, this park has something for everyone. It hosts various winter activities and events throughout the season, providing an opportunity to combine your snowshoeing adventure with other fun winter experiences.

Botanical garden

Experience the enchantment of botanical garden trails

The Montreal Botanical Garden is not just for warmer months; its extensive network of trails becomes enchantingly beautiful when covered in snow. Snowshoeing here allows you to explore different thematic gardens at a leisurely pace while surrounded by serene winter beauty. It's an ideal spot for those who appreciate nature and seek tranquility away from bustling city streets.