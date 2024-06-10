Next Article

Recipe: Cook vegan spinach Alfredo pasta

Jun 10, 2024

What's the story Today, we're exploring a vegan twist on the classic Alfredo pasta. Traditionally celebrated for its creamy texture and rich flavor, achieved with butter, cream, and cheese, our version opts for plant-based substitutes. Originating from Italy, Alfredo pasta has seen worldwide adaptations to cater to diverse dietary preferences. With this in mind, we embark on creating a delicious vegan alternative. Let's begin cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For Vegan Spinach Alfredo Pasta, you'll need 200 grams of your preferred eggless pasta, two cups fresh spinach leaves, one cup unsweetened almond milk or any plant-based milk, one-half cup raw cashews (soaked overnight), four minced garlic cloves, two tablespoons nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor, and one tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the pasta

Begin by boiling water with a pinch of salt. Once boiling, add pasta and stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Cook for eight to 10 minutes until pasta is al dente, tender yet firm to the bite. Drain and set aside, reserving one cup of the pasta water for later use. This process ensures your pasta is perfectly cooked and ready for the sauce.

Step 2

Making the vegan alfredo sauce

Begin the sauce by blending soaked cashews with almond milk until smooth, creating a creamy base. Next, in a pan over medium heat, saute minced garlic in olive oil until fragrant, about two minutes. Mix in the cashew blend and nutritional yeast, stirring until the sauce thickens slightly. This process forms the rich Alfredo sauce foundation.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Add fresh spinach leaves into the saucepan containing your Alfredo sauce; cook until they just begin to wilt - this should take no more than two minutes. If your sauce seems too thick at any point during cooking or after adding spinach leaves feel free to thin it out using some reserved pasta water until you achieve the desired consistency.

Step 4

Final touches

Combine the cooked pasta with the creamy vegan spinach Alfredo sauce, ensuring every strand is thoroughly coated. Season with salt and pepper according to taste, then serve the dish hot. For an added touch, garnish with vegan Parmesan or a sprinkle of red pepper flakes for an extra kick. This ensures each serving is rich in flavor, making it a satisfying vegan meal option.