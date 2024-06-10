Next Article

Take note of these travel recommendations

Head over to Savannah's coastal gems

By Anujj Trehaan 12:57 pm Jun 10, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Savannah, known for its rich history and breathtaking landscapes, offers a unique journey along its Historic Lighthouse & Maritime Trail. This trail takes visitors through time, showcasing the pivotal role of maritime activities and the iconic lighthouses that have guided sailors for centuries. It's a perfect blend of education and scenic beauty, ideal for families, history buffs, and nature lovers alike.

History awaits

Step back in time at Tybee Island Light Station

For over 270 years, the Tybee Island Light Station, one of America's most intact lighthouses, has guided mariners safely into the Savannah River. Visitors can climb its 178 steps for panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and Savannah River. The site also features historic buildings that reveal the life of a lighthouse keeper and the evolution of maritime navigation.

Maritime exploration

Discover maritime wonders at Ships of the Sea Museum

Nestled in Savannah's heart, the Ships of The Sea Museum showcases a vast collection of ship models, maritime paintings and nautical artifacts. It's set in a restored 19th-century mansion with beautiful gardens. The museum offers a deep dive into Savannah's maritime history, highlighting ships pivotal in American history from the colonial era to World War II.

Nature meets history

Relax at Fort Pulaski National Monument

Fort Pulaski National Monument stands as a testament to advanced military engineering and technology during the American Civil War. Besides its historical significance, it offers stunning natural landscapes perfect for picnicking, bird watching, or just enjoying a peaceful day outdoors. Trails around the fort lead to serene spots with views of marshes and rivers where dolphins are often spotted frolicking in the water.

Culinary delights

Enjoy coastal cuisine by River Street

No visit to Savannah's Historic Lighthouse & Maritime Trail would be complete without indulging in some coastal cuisine along River Street. This bustling waterfront area is lined with charming eateries offering fresh seafood dishes that reflect Savannah's rich culinary heritage. Enjoying a meal here not only satisfies your taste buds but also offers picturesque views of passing ships and historic architecture.