Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Delve into Lisbon's seaside village charm

By Anujj Trehaan 10:11 am Jun 06, 202410:11 am

What's the story Lisbon, Portugal's coastal capital, isn't just about its vibrant city life. A short drive away, serene seaside villages await, offering a peaceful escape. These spots are ideal for those eager to soak up the sun, savor fresh seafood, and wander through quaint streets. Let's explore some of the best weekend getaways from Lisbon, where tranquility meets charm.

Recommendation 1

Cascais: A coastal gem

Cascais is a must-visit for anyone looking for a blend of history and beach relaxation. Just 30 minutes from Lisbon, this former fishing village boasts grand mansions, museums, and beautiful beaches. Stroll along the charming old town streets or relax on the sandy shores. Cascais is also known for its lively market where you can sample local delicacies.

Recommendation 2

Sintra: Enchanting forests and palaces

Sintra, a mere hour's train ride from Lisbon, unfolds like a page from a fairy tale book with its lush forests and breathtaking palaces such as Pena Palace and Quinta da Regaleira. This magical place, where history seamlessly blends with nature, invites you to hike through its misty woods or delve into the richly decorated palaces that narrate Portugal's illustrious past.

Recommendation 3

Sesimbra: For nature lovers

For those keen on natural beauty and outdoor activities, Sesimbra is ideal. Located about an hour south of Lisbon, it's famed for its clear waters perfect for snorkeling and scenic hiking trails in Arrabida Natural Park. The village itself provides a cozy atmosphere with seafood restaurants along the waterfront, making it a must-visit for tranquility and culinary delights.

Recommendation 4

Ericeira: For surfing enthusiasts

Ericeira is not just any seaside village; it's a renowned surfing haven, officially recognized as one of the World Surfing Reserves. Located an hour north of Lisbon by car, it draws surfers worldwide with its superb waves. Beyond surfing, Ericeira's relaxed atmosphere and breathtaking sunsets offer a compelling reason for anyone to visit, ensuring a memorable experience for all.