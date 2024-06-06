Next Article

Try this recipe

What's the story Sweet potato noodles, a vegetarian and eggless dish, have gained popularity for their health benefits and versatility in various cuisines. Originating from the creative minds looking for healthier pasta alternatives, these noodles maintain a balance between nutritious value and satisfying the craving for something savory. With no specific cultural origin, they've been adopted by food enthusiasts worldwide. So, let's get cooking!

To prepare this dish, you'll need two large sweet potatoes (peeled), two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of garlic powder, one teaspoon of paprika, salt and pepper to taste, one cup of cherry tomatoes, halved, one avocado (sliced), and a handful of fresh basil leaves for garnish. These ingredients are easily accessible and make for a colorful, nutrient-rich meal.

Start by spiralizing your sweet potatoes into noodles using a spiralizer. If you don't have one, a vegetable peeler can work as an alternative to create wider noodles. This process transforms the sweet potatoes into long strands that will serve as the base of your dish. Once spiralized, set them aside on a kitchen towel to absorb any excess moisture.

Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the sweet potato noodles to the pan once hot. Season with garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook for about seven to 10 minutes or until they are tender but still hold their shape well. Stir occasionally to ensure even cooking without letting them become mushy.

Once your sweet potato noodles reach the perfect tenderness, it's time to introduce color and texture. Incorporate vibrant cherry tomatoes and creamy avocado slices directly into the pan with the noodles or artfully arrange them on top after plating. This step not only adds visual appeal but also enriches the dish with a variety of flavors and textures, making each bite a delightful experience.

Garnish with fresh basil leaves before serving, adding a pop of color and aromatic freshness. This enhances the visual appeal and complements the sweet potatoes' sweetness. The basil introduces a burst of fresh aroma and flavor, making each bite delightful. This step elevates the dish, merging flavors and presentation into a sensory feast, ensuring a perfect blend of taste and visual appeal.