Cook authentic Kashmiri rajma masala with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:01 am May 31, 202411:01 am

What's the story Kashmiri rajma masala is a cherished vegetarian dish from the beautiful valleys of Kashmir, India. Known for its rich flavor and aromatic spices, this dish is a staple in Kashmiri cuisine and has gained popularity worldwide for its hearty and comforting nature. It exemplifies how vegetarian meals can be both satisfying and delicious. Without further ado, let's get cooking.

For this dish, gather one cup rajma (kidney beans) soaked overnight, two large chopped onions, two pureed tomatoes, one tablespoon ginger-garlic paste, two slit green chilies, one-quarter cup oil, spices such as one teaspoon cumin seeds, two bay leaves, one-inch cinnamon stick, four cloves, four cardamom pods, one teaspoon each of turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt to taste. Garnish with cilantro.

Begin by rinsing the soaked rajma thoroughly under running water. Transfer them into a pressure cooker with enough water to cover them by an inch. Cook under pressure for about 10 whistles or until they are soft but not mushy. It's crucial that the beans retain their shape while being fully cooked through for the perfect texture in your final dish.

Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them sizzle before adding bay leaves, cinnamon stick, cloves, and cardamom pods. Fry these spices for about 30 seconds to release their aromas before adding chopped onions. Saute until they turn golden brown then stir in ginger-garlic paste along with green chilies and cook until raw smell disappears.

Once your base masala is ready with onions turning translucent and fragrant with ginger-garlic paste cooked well into it - add pureed tomatoes along with turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt. Cook this mixture on medium heat until oil starts separating from the sides. This step is crucial as it ensures all flavors meld together beautifully.

Add the boiled kidney beans and some cooking water to the masala mix. Stir well to ensure the kidney beans are evenly coated with masala. Let it simmer on low heat for about 15 minutes, allowing the kidney beans to absorb all flavors. At this stage, check and adjust seasoning if necessary, to achieve the perfect taste balance.