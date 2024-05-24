Next Article

What's the story ﻿Vietnamese pho, traditionally a meat-based broth served with herbs and rice noodles, has taken a delightful turn into the vegan world. Originating from Vietnam in the early 20th century, this dish has evolved across borders, adapting to various dietary preferences while maintaining its soulful essence. Today, we explore the vegan version of this aromatic and comforting bowl of soup. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this journey, you'll need four cups vegetable broth, two cups water, one halved and charred onion, four minced garlic cloves, two-inch sliced and smashed ginger, two star anise, one cinnamon stick, four cloves, two tablespoons soy sauce or tamari (gluten-free option), 200 grams rice noodles, one block firm tofu (pressed and cubed), fresh cilantro or basil for garnish, bean sprouts (optional), and lime wedges.

Step 1

Preparing the broth

Start by charring the onion on a stove top or under a broiler until slightly blackened, enhancing your broth's depth. In a large pot over medium heat, combine vegetable broth and water with the charred onion. Add minced garlic, ginger slices, star anise, cinnamon stick, and cloves. Simmer for about 20 minutes to blend the flavors.

Step 2

Cooking noodles and tofu

While the broth simmers, infusing its flavors, prepare rice noodles as per package instructions, soaking in hot water until tender but firm. Concurrently, in a pan over medium heat with oil, saute cubed tofu until golden brown on all sides. Once browned, set the tofu aside. This process ensures both noodles and tofu are ready for the final assembly.

Step 3

Assembling your vegan pho

After simmering, strain the broth to remove solids, leaving a clear, fragrant liquid. This is the essence of your vegan pho. Pour this liquid gold back into the pot and gently warm it over low heat. This step ensures the broth stays hot for serving without boiling further, preserving its aromatic and flavorful qualities for the perfect bowl of pho.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

To serve your Vietnamese vegan pho, divide cooked rice noodles among bowls followed by sauteed tofu cubes. Ladle hot broth over these bases ensuring they're generously covered. Garnish each bowl with fresh herbs like cilantro or basil leaves along with bean sprouts if using them; squeeze lime wedges as per taste preference right before diving in for that zestful kick.