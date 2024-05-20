Next Article

Health freaks will love this rainbow-chopped salad recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 05:06 pm May 20, 202405:06 pm

What's the story The Rainbow Chopped Salad is a vibrant, nutritious dish that celebrates fresh vegetables. It's not specific to any culture, but a global nod to colorful, healthy eating. Ideal for those desiring a refreshing, vegetarian, and eggless choice, it offers a variety of textures and flavors. It pleases both the palate and the eyes. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the salad, assemble one each of diced red, yellow, and green bell peppers, a cup of halved cherry tomatoes, a diced cucumber, and half a chopped red onion. Include one can of chickpeas and half a cup of parsley. For dressing, mix three tablespoons olive oil, two tablespoons lemon juice, one teaspoon honey or maple syrup, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Prepare your vegetables

Begin by washing all vegetables under cold water. Dice the red, yellow, and green bell peppers into small, even pieces. Halve the cherry tomatoes and similarly dice the cucumber. Finely chop half a red onion and toss these ingredients in a large bowl. This prepares your base and ensures that each element contributes to the salad's vibrant rainbow effect.

Step 2

Add chickpeas and herbs

Drain and rinse a can of chickpeas under cold water then add them to your bowl with chopped vegetables. Chickpeas introduce protein making this salad more filling while adding texture contrast. Chop half a cup of parsley—this adds freshness—and incorporate it into your salad mix. The herbs play an essential role in bringing together all flavors while adding their vibrant green color.

Step 3

Whisk together dressing

In a small bowl or jar, whisk together three tablespoons of olive oil with two tablespoons of lemon juice for acidity balance. Add in one teaspoon of honey or maple syrup if opting for vegan preparation; this adds just enough sweetness to complement the freshness of your vegetables. Season with salt and pepper according to taste preferences then whisk until emulsified.

Step 4

Combine and serve

Carefully pour the dressing over the vegetable mixture, ensuring full coverage. With salad spoons or clean hands, gently toss to distribute the dressing evenly, taking care not to mash the softer vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers. Once everything is well mixed and the flavors are fully integrated, the salad is ready to be served. If a cooler temperature is desired, refrigerate before serving.