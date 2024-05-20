Next Article

Try this recipe

Check out this vibrant vegan japchae recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:55 pm May 20, 202404:55 pm

What's the story Japchae, a traditional Korean dish known for its sweet and savory flavor profile, is typically made with stir-fried glass noodles and a variety of vegetables. Originally served in the 17th century, it has evolved into a popular festive meal enjoyed during celebrations and holidays. This version is tailored for vegans, omitting any animal products without compromising on taste. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan Japchae, gather these ingredients 200 grams of sweet potato noodles, one julienned medium carrot, one thinly sliced red bell pepper, one thinly sliced yellow bell pepper, two cups spinach, four green onions in one-inch pieces, five minced garlic cloves, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon sesame oil, plus salt, black pepper to taste, and sesame seeds to garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the noodles

Boil water in a large pot. Once boiling, add the sweet potato noodles and cook according to package instructions until they are soft yet firm to the bite. Drain the noodles in a colander and rinse under cold water to stop them from cooking further. Toss them with half a tablespoon of sesame oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.

Step 2

Stir-frying vegetables

Heat a tablespoon of sesame oil in a large pan or wok over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and saute until fragrant. Increase the heat to high and add the julienned carrots first since they take longer to cook. After two minutes, add both bell peppers and green onions. Stir-fry quickly until just softened but still crisp.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Reduce the heat to medium and reintroduce the cooked sweet potato noodles to the pan with the sauteed vegetables. Drizzle two tablespoons of soy sauce over the noodles and vegetables, ensuring an even distribution. Gently toss all components together, making sure the sauce thoroughly coats each ingredient. Adjust the seasoning with salt and black pepper to suit your taste preferences.

Step 4

Final touches

In the final step, add the fresh spinach to the pan. Stir it with the other ingredients, allowing the leaves to wilt from the pan's warmth. This should be a quick action, taking under a minute, to preserve the spinach's vivid color and nutritional content. As soon as you notice the leaves beginning to wilt, promptly remove the pan from heat to prevent overcooking.