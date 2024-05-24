Next Article

Impress your guests with this delectable eggplant Parmesan stack

What's the story Eggplant Parmesan, a classic Italian dish, has found its way into the hearts of vegetarians worldwide. Originating from southern Italy, it combines the hearty texture of eggplant with the rich flavors of tomato sauce and cheese. This eggless version maintains the traditional essence while being accessible to a wider audience. Let's get cooking and bring this enchanting eggplant Parmesan stack to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you'll need one large eggplant, sliced into half-inch rounds, two cups each of marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella (vegan or regular), one cup of grated Parmesan (vegan or regular), one cup of all-purpose flour, two cups breadcrumbs, a tablespoon each of dried oregano and basil, and salt and pepper to taste. Also, have olive oil ready for frying.

Step 1

Preparing your eggplant

Begin by prepping your eggplant. Lay out the slices on a paper towel and sprinkle them with salt. Let them sit for about 20 minutes; this process helps draw out moisture and bitterness. Afterward, rinse the slices with water and pat them dry with paper towels. This step ensures your eggplant will be perfectly tender once cooked.

Step 2

Breading and frying

Arrange three shallow dishes: one with seasoned flour (salt and pepper), another with water (as an egg wash alternative), and a third with breadcrumbs, oregano, and basil. Coat each eggplant slice in flour, dip in water, then in breadcrumbs. Fry the coated slices in olive oil over medium heat until golden on both sides. Finally, drain them on paper towels.

Step 3

Layering your stack

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). In a baking dish layer as follows: start with marinara sauce at the bottom followed by fried eggplant slices; sprinkle mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses over each slice before adding another layer of sauce. Repeat these layers until all ingredients are used up ending with cheeses on top.

Step 4

Baking to perfection

Bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius) for about 25 minutes, until the cheese is bubbly and golden brown on top. Let it cool slightly before serving. This allows the layers to set, making it easier to serve neat stacks. Cooling ensures the dish's structure and presentation are perfect for enjoying this vegetarian delight.