Make tangy szechuan tofu stir-fry with this recipe

May 20, 2024

What's the story Szechuan tofu stir-fry is a fiery dish that hails from the Sichuan province. Known for its bold flavors, particularly the piquancy and spiciness resulting from the liberal use of garlic and chili peppers, this dish has gained popularity worldwide. It's a perfect example of how vegetarian dishes can be just as satisfying and complex as their meat-containing counterparts. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you need 14 ounces of firm tofu (cubed), two tablespoons of vegetable oil, one tablespoon of sesame oil, three minced garlic cloves, one inch of minced ginger, sliced red and green bell peppers, and chopped green onions. For the sauce, arrange for two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon rice vinegar, hoisin sauce, chili paste to taste, and one teaspoon cornstarch in water.

Step 1

Preparing the tofu

Press the tofu under a heavy weight for 15 minutes to remove moisture, essential for crispiness. After pressing, cube the tofu. Heat one tablespoon of vegetable oil in a nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Fry the tofu cubes until golden brown on all sides. Once fried, remove the tofu from the pan and set it aside for later use.

Step 2

Making the sauce

In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, rice vinegar, and vegetarian hoisin sauce. Add chili paste, adjusting for desired spiciness. Blend in cornstarch that has been dissolved in a little water to ensure a smooth texture. This mixture will be used to coat the stir-fried vegetables and tofu cubes, creating the dish's signature szechuan flavor profile with its notable spicy kick and rich aroma.

Step3

Stir-frying vegetables

In the same pan used for tofu (to save on washing up!), add another tablespoon of vegetable oil along with sesame oil over medium heat. Add minced garlic and ginger first until aromatic - about one minute - then add both bell peppers and stir-fry until just tender but still crisp. This should take around three to four minutes.

Step4

Combining everything together

Add back the fried tofu to your pan with vegetables. Pour over your previously prepared sauce ensuring everything is well coated by stirring gently on medium heat until the sauce thickens slightly - this will take about two minutes more. Finally, sprinkle chopped green onions on top before serving hot with steamed rice or noodles as preferred.