Recipe: Impress your guests with Japanese vegetarian sushi

By Anujj Trehaan 11:05 am May 31, 202411:05 am

What's the story Sushi, a dish that has taken the world by storm, originates from Japan and traditionally includes vinegared rice combined with various ingredients such as seafood. However, vegetarian sushi offers a delightful twist to this classic, making it accessible to everyone regardless of dietary preferences. This guide focuses on eggless and vegetarian versions, ensuring everyone can enjoy the art of sushi making. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To start this culinary journey, gather two cups of sushi rice, three cups of water, half a cup of rice vinegar, two tablespoons of sugar, and one teaspoon of salt for the rice. For fillings: one cucumber, one avocado, one bell pepper (any color), optional cream cheese, and pickled radish. You'll also need nori sheets for rolling and soy sauce with wasabi for serving.

Preparing sushi rice

Rinse the sushi rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Combine rinsed rice and three cups of water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat then reduce to low; cover and cook for 20 minutes or until water is absorbed. Remove from heat; let it stand covered for 10 minutes.

Seasoning the rice

After your sushi rice has slightly cooled from cooking, take a small bowl and mix together half a cup of rice vinegar, two tablespoons of sugar, and one teaspoon of salt until everything is fully dissolved. Then, carefully fold this vinegar mixture into your cooked sushi rice using a wooden spoon or spatula. It's important to be gentle to avoid mashing the rice grains.

Preparing the fillings

As your seasoned rice cools to room temperature, a crucial step for handling, start preparing your fillings. Slice the cucumber, avocado, and bell pepper into long, thin strips. If using cream cheese, cut it into similar-sized strips. Thinly slice the pickled radish as well. These ingredients will be placed inside your rolls or atop nigiri-style bites, depending on preference.

Rolling your sushi

Place a nori sheet shiny side down on a bamboo mat or piece of parchment paper for easy rolling. Wet your hands (to prevent sticking) and grab about a handful of prepared sushi rice, spreading it evenly across the nori, leaving about an inch uncovered at the top edge so you can seal the roll later on.