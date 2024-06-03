Next Article

Witness the magic of this festival in Japan

Experience Tanabata: Japan's star festival magic

By Anujj Trehaan 01:35 pm Jun 03, 202401:35 pm

What's the story Tanabata, also known as the "star festival," is celebrated throughout Japan, with Sendai hosting one of its most famous festivities in August. This event commemorates the romantic story of two deities, Vega and Altair, represented by stars, who are allowed to meet just once a year. Streets come alive with vibrant decorations, making it a must-visit for those seeking to experience traditional Japanese culture.

Decoration gazing

Walk among colorful streamers

During Tanabata, streets are adorned with thousands of colorful streamers. In Sendai, the main shopping arcades transform into tunnels of dazzling colors. These streamers are not just for show; they carry wishes written by locals and visitors alike. Walking through these vibrant displays offers a unique way to connect with the hopes and dreams of people from around the world.

Making wishes

Write your wish on tanzaku

A key tradition of Tanabata is writing wishes on tanzaku, small pieces of paper. You can participate by purchasing your own tanzaku at stalls scattered throughout festival areas. Write down your wish and hang it on bamboo branches specially set up for this purpose. It's a simple yet profound way to engage with this cultural event.

Cultural shows

Enjoy traditional performances

At Tanabata, live performances are a highlight, showcasing traditional Japanese music and dance. In Sendai, various stages are set up for these events. Here, artists wear beautiful costumes and perform dances that have been passed down through generations. These dances tell the stories of the festival's origins, offering a deep dive into Japan's rich cultural heritage to all who watch.

Food exploration

Taste festival delights

No festival is complete without food stalls offering local delicacies. At Tanabata, visitors can savor a variety of treats, from the sweet delight of kakigori (shaved ice) to the savory pleasure of yakisoba (fried noodles). Each stall presents something unique, inviting you on a culinary journey amidst the festive atmosphere. This experience allows everyone to explore different flavors while enjoying the celebration.