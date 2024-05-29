Next Article

What's the story Edinburgh, Scotland's capital, is a city brimming with history and mystery. Beyond its famous castle and picturesque streets lies a world of hidden alleyways and historic vaults. These lesser-known sites offer a unique glimpse into the city's past, from tales of old to secrets buried beneath the cobblestones. Embarking on this journey promises an unforgettable adventure into Edinburgh's shadowy corners.

Vaults

Descend into the historic vaults

Beneath Edinburgh's bustling streets, the historic vaults lie hidden, formed within the arches of the South Bridge during the 18th century. These chambers have served various roles, from storage spaces and taverns to homes for the impoverished. Nowadays, guided tours invite visitors to delve deep underground, exploring these eerie spaces where whispers of the past seem to reverberate off the ancient walls.

Closes

Stroll through the Real Mary King's Close

Beneath modern Edinburgh lies The Real Mary King's Close, an underground warren of streets preserved from the 17th century. This hidden gem allows visitors to explore ancient homes and streets, once bustling with life. Tours, led by characters who vividly bring history to life, share tales of plague, pestilence, and the daily lives of people from centuries past, making the past tangible and engaging.

Diagon House

Discover Diagon House

For fans of magic and mystery, Diagon House is a must-visit. Nestled in one of Edinburgh's narrow alleyways known as Victoria Street—thought to be an inspiration for Diagon Alley in Harry Potter—this shop is filled with curiosities and oddities that captivate visitors' imaginations. It's not just about shopping; it's about stepping into another world where every item has its own story.

Dean Village

Uncover Dean Village's charm

A short walk from Edinburgh's bustling center lies Dean Village—a tranquil oasis by the Water of Leith. Once a milling village for more than 800 years, today it stands as a picturesque neighborhood whose cobblestone lanes and ancient buildings feel like stepping into a fairy tale. A stroll here offers not only stunning views but also peace away from city life.