Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Explore Venice's hidden gems beyond the canals

By Anujj Trehaan 11:09 am May 29, 202411:09 am

What's the story Venice, a city famed for its intricate waterways and historic architecture, is often reduced to just its canals and gondolas in popular imagination. However, this enchanting city has much more to offer beyond its watery streets. From hidden art treasures to unique cultural experiences, Venice is a city that rewards the curious traveler willing to explore its lesser-known facets.

Secret gardens

Discover Venice's secret gardens

In Venice, amid its maze of canals and alleyways, secret gardens lie hidden behind the unassuming facades of historic palazzos. These private oases, usually closed to the public, sometimes open during special events like the Biennale or through private tours. Exploring these gardens offers a unique glimpse into the serene, less-visited side of Venetian life, providing a rare escape from the bustling crowds.

Local eats

Taste authentic Venetian cuisine

Many tourists end up at places serving pizza and pasta, but Venice's true cuisine focuses on fresh seafood and seasonal ingredients. "Sarde in Saor," sweet and sour sardines, and "Risotto al Nero di Seppia," risotto with cuttlefish ink, reflect Venice's culinary tradition. Smaller neighborhoods like Cannaregio or Castello host family-run trattorias where authentic Venetian dishes are savored.

Hidden art

Uncover art beyond the Doge's Palace

Venice is synonymous with Renaissance art and history, but there's more than just the Doge's Palace or St. Mark's Basilica. Scattered across the city are lesser-known galleries and museums housing works by Tintoretto, Titian, and other masters outside the crowded tourist spots. The Scuola Grande di San Rocco showcases Tintoretto's breathtaking ceiling paintings in a more intimate setting compared to the more famous sites.

Artisan crafts

Experience traditional Venetian crafts

The artistry of Venice isn't limited to its paintings; traditional crafts like glassblowing on Murano Island or lace-making on Burano Island offer insights into centuries-old traditions that are still alive today. Visiting these islands not only supports local artisans but also provides an opportunity to see these skilled craftsmen at work up close—creating beautiful pieces that embody the spirit of Venice.