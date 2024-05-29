Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

A camping guide to experiencing the best of Reykjavik

By Anujj Trehaan 01:00 pm May 29, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Reykjavik, the coastal capital of Iceland, is celebrated for its breathtaking natural landscapes and the enchanting midnight sun phenomenon. In summer, the sun lingers on the horizon, never fully setting, creating a unique camping experience under a sky that remains lit. This guide aims to equip you with the necessary knowledge for an unforgettable outdoor adventure in this remarkable setting.

Gear up

Essential gear for comfortable camping

When camping under the midnight sun, your tent is your sanctuary. Opt for a high-quality, light-blocking tent to simulate darkness and ensure restful sleep. A sleeping bag rated for temperatures slightly below Iceland's summer night averages (around five degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius) is essential. Don't forget a comfortable sleeping pad; rocky terrains can be unforgiving.

Clothing essentials

Dressing right for Icelandic summers

The key to comfort in Iceland's unpredictable weather is layering. Start with moisture-wicking base layers to keep dry from sweat or rain. Add insulating layers like fleece or wool for warmth, and top off with a waterproof and windproof jacket. Waterproof hiking boots are a must, along with thermal socks. Remember to pack a hat and gloves - nights can still be chilly.

Navigation tools

Navigating under the midnight sun

The allure of endless daylight might tempt you into thinking you won't need navigational aids, but getting lost is still possible amid Iceland's vast wilderness. A detailed map of your camping area and a compass are indispensable tools. Consider downloading offline maps on your smartphone as a backup; just ensure it's fully charged and consider carrying an extra power bank.

Food & Water

Keeping energized and hydrated

Staying hydrated is crucial in any outdoor activity, especially when camping and exploring nature's wonders. It's essential to pack plenty of water or have means to purify natural water sources safely. For sustenance, energy-rich foods like nuts, dried fruits, whole-grain sandwiches, and granola bars are ideal as they don't require refrigeration or cooking, keeping you energized on your adventure.