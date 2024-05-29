Next Article

Try this recipe

Crafting a vegetarian Cornish pasty: A simple guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:15 pm May 29, 202412:15 pm

What's the story The Cornish pasty, a traditional British dish, was initially a hearty meal for Cornwall miners. Its crimped edge allowed for easy holding, making it an early portable lunch. It has since become a beloved comfort food in the U.S. and beyond. We're adding a vegetarian twist to this classic, ensuring it can be enjoyed by everyone. Let's start cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian Cornish pasty recipe, you will need 250 grams of plain flour, 125 grams of unsalted butter (chilled and diced), 75 milliliters of cold water, one large potato (diced), one rutabaga (diced), one carrot (diced), 150 grams of peas, and one onion (finely chopped). Additionally, prepare two tablespoons of vegetable oil, salt, and pepper according to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Begin by making the pastry dough. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour with a pinch of salt. Add the chilled butter pieces and rub them into the flour using your fingertips until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Gradually add cold water and mix until it forms a firm dough. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2

Cook the filling

While your dough is chilling, heat vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Add onions and cook until soft but not browned. Add diced potatoes, rutabaga, carrot, and peas to the pan. Season with salt and pepper according to taste. Cook for about 10 minutes or until vegetables are just tender but still firm to bite. Let it cool.

Step 3

Assemble your pasties

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit). Roll the chilled dough on a lightly floured surface into rounds about five inches across. Evenly spoon the vegetable filling onto one half of each round, leaving sufficient edge to seal them shut without any filling spilling over. This process is essential for assembling your pasties correctly.

Step 4

Bake your pasties

Crimp edges firmly with fingers or fork to seal each pasty shut then place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper or lightly greased foil sheeting. Brush their tops with milk or beaten egg substitute for that golden finish if desired. Bake in preheated oven for about 45 minutes or until golden brown and serve hot.