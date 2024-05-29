Next Article

What's the story Jamaican patties, a staple in Caribbean cuisine, are celebrated for their spicy filling encased in flaky pastry. This guide introduces a vegan variant, ensuring the dish is enjoyable for everyone. With origins dating back to the colonial era, these patties have grown into a cultural symbol within Jamaica and beyond. Let's begin cooking to bring the vibrant taste of the Caribbean to your kitchen.

For the pastry, you'll need two cups of all-purpose flour, one-half cup cold vegan butter, one-quarter teaspoon turmeric for color, one-half teaspoon salt, and ice water as needed. For the filling, arrange for one tablespoon olive oil, one small chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one cup cooked lentils, one-half cup vegetable broth, one tablespoon curry powder, one teaspoon thyme leaves, and salt and pepper to taste.

In a large bowl mix together flour, turmeric and salt. Add the cold vegan butter in small chunks. Use your fingers or a pastry cutter to blend until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually add ice water one tablespoon at a time until dough comes together but is not sticky. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least one hour.

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions and garlic; saute until soft but not browned. Stir in cooked lentils followed by vegetable broth to create moisture for the filling. Season with curry powder, thyme leaves, salt and pepper; cook until most liquid has evaporated, leaving behind a thick mixture. Allow it to cool before assembling patties.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Roll out chilled dough on lightly floured surface. Cut into circles about six inches in diameter. Place spoonfuls of filling onto half of each circle. Fold over dough; seal edges using fork crimping method. Place prepared patties on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Serve hot.

Vegan Jamaican patties offer a delightful and inclusive culinary experience, catering to diverse dietary preferences without sacrificing the rich flavors and traditions of Caribbean cuisine. Ideal for those exploring vegan options or anyone in search of a novel culinary delight, these patties guarantee satisfaction with every bite. Embrace the vibrant taste of the Caribbean in your kitchen with this simple yet delicious recipe.