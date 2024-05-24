Next Article

Unveiling Gobustan, Azerbaijan's ancient petroglyphs

By Anujj Trehaan May 24, 2024

What's the story Gobustan, Azerbaijan, is a captivating destination that offers a unique glimpse into ancient civilizations through its petroglyphs. These rock engravings, dating back thousands of years, provide insight into the lives, cultures, and beliefs of early inhabitants. Situated about 64 kilometers southwest of Baku, Gobustan National Park is not just a historical site but also a fascinating journey back in time.

Petroglyphs tour

Explore the rock art gallery

Gobustan's petroglyphs are its main attraction. Visitors explore ancient artworks on designated paths within the park. These carvings depict prehistoric daily life, featuring hunting scenes, dancing figures, and various animals. It resembles an open-air museum where history is vividly displayed before your eyes. Guides are available to offer context to these captivating drawings, thereby enhancing visitors' understanding of early human civilization.

Musical stone

Visit the Gaval Dash

Among Gobustan's wonders is the Gaval Dash, a significant flat stone that emits musical sounds when struck. Known as the 'singing rock,' it has captivated visitors for centuries, offering a unique auditory experience. This phenomenon serves as a reminder of the intricate link between nature and humanity through history, adding an enriching dimension to the exploration of ancient cultures.

Mud volcanoes adventure

Discover mud volcanoes

Gobustan is also home to half of the world's mud volcanoes. A short drive from the petroglyph sites will take you to these geological marvels where you can witness mud bubbling and sometimes even small eruptions. The landscape around these volcanoes offers a stark contrast to the rock art sites and provides an excellent opportunity for photography enthusiasts or anyone interested in geology.

Museum visit

Learn at Gobustan Museum

Before or after visiting the petroglyph sites, make sure to stop by the Gobustan Museum. The museum offers detailed exhibits on the area's geography, archaeology, flora and fauna, as well as on how the petroglyphs were created and preserved over millennia. It's an excellent way to complement your outdoor exploration with educational content that brings deeper meaning to what you've seen.