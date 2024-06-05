Next Article

Try this recipe

Guests coming over? Serve them this Moroccan tagine with apricots

By Anujj Trehaan 01:45 pm Jun 05, 202401:45 pm

What's the story The Moroccan tagine is a centuries-old dish named after the earthenware pot it's traditionally cooked in. Originating from North Africa, this stew is known for its rich flavors, often combining sweet and savory elements. Vegetarian versions replace meat with hearty vegetables, making it a fulfilling meal for anyone. With apricots adding a sweet contrast, this dish is a celebration of flavors. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you need one large chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, two sliced carrots, one cubed sweet potato, sliced zucchini, 400g drained chickpeas, 400g diced tomatoes, 100g chopped dried apricots, two tablespoons tomato paste, one teaspoon each of cinnamon and cumin, half a teaspoon each of ginger and turmeric, salt, pepper to taste, and cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by preparing your vegetables as described in the ingredients list. This step is crucial for ensuring everything cooks evenly within the tagine or your cooking pot. Heat a large pot over medium heat with a tablespoon of olive oil. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic first; saute until they become soft and fragrant. This forms the flavor base for your tagine.

Step 2

Adding spices and vegetables

Once your onions are translucent and aromatic, add all your spices: cinnamon, cumin, ginger, turmeric along with salt and pepper to taste. Stir well to coat the onions and garlic before adding in your harder vegetables - carrots and sweet potatoes first as they take longer to cook. After about five minutes of stirring occasionally add in zucchini slices.

Step 3

Incorporating liquids

Once all vegetables and spices are in the pot, it's time to add liquids for the tagine sauce. Add the diced tomatoes with juice and tomato paste. If necessary, mix in half a cup of water to slightly thin the sauce. Cover and let everything simmer on low heat until the vegetables become tender, creating a richly flavored sauce.

Step 4

Final touches

Once vegetables are tender, add chickpeas and apricots, stirring well. Let simmer for 10 minutes to blend flavors on low heat. If the sauce thickens too much, uncover; otherwise, keep it covered, stirring occasionally. Adjust seasoning to taste. Garnish with cilantro before serving with couscous or rice for a nourishing vegetarian meal that's satisfying and aligns with dietary preferences or restrictions.