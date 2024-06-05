Next Article

What's the story The avocado caprese salad is a modern twist on the classic Italian Caprese, adding creamy avocados for extra flavor and texture. Originating from Italy, the traditional caprese salad features tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil, mirroring the Italian flag's colors. This version not only boosts nutritional value but also adds a contemporary flair to a timeless dish. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this refreshing salad, you will need: two ripe avocados, three large tomatoes, 200 grams of fresh mozzarella cheese, a handful of fresh basil leaves, two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, one tablespoon of balsamic vinegar (optional), and salt and pepper to taste. These ingredients blend together to create a harmonious dish that's as nutritious as it is delicious.

Step 1

Preparing your ingredients

Start by rinsing tomatoes and basil leaves in cold water, then drying them with a towel. Slice the tomatoes into thick rounds. If the mozzarella isn't pre-sliced, tear it into bite-sized pieces. Halve the avocados around the seed, remove the seed with a spoon or knife, and peel off their skin. Slice them to match the tomato thickness.

Step 2

Assembling your salad

On a large platter or individual plates if you prefer portion control, start layering your ingredients beautifully to mimic art on canvas. Begin with tomato slices as your base; add a slice of avocado next to each tomato slice followed by mozzarella pieces. Scatter torn basil leaves generously over each layer for that burst of freshness and color contrast.

Step 3

Dressing the salad

In a small bowl, whisk together two tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil and one tablespoon of balsamic vinegar until well combined. This optional yet recommended dressing adds depth to the dish. Evenly drizzle it over the assembled salad, ensuring each part is flavored. This step enhances the overall taste and brings out the freshness of the ingredients.

Step 4

Seasoning and serving

Finish off by sprinkling salt and freshly ground pepper according to taste over your avocado caprese salad just before serving. This step is crucial to maintain the crispness in textures and to ensure each bite is as flavorful as the last. This dish is best enjoyed fresh, so gather around friends or family immediately after preparation for an unforgettable culinary experience right at home.