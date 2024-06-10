Next Article

Try this recipe

Your guests will love this fusion Indo-Italian pesto paneer dish

By Anujj Trehaan 12:47 pm Jun 10, 202412:47 pm

What's the story This fusion Indo-Italian pesto paneer dish merges Indian and Italian cuisines, offering a unique taste with rich flavors. This dish combines the creamy texture of paneer with fresh, aromatic pesto sauce, providing a vegetarian and eggless option for culinary exploration. Originating from innovative cooking, it has no specific cultural relevance but showcases modern culinary creativity. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this fusion delight, you will need 200 grams of paneer (cut into cubes), one cup of fresh basil leaves, two tablespoons of either pine nuts or walnuts, two cloves of garlic, one-fourth cup of olive oil, one-fourth cup of grated Parmesan cheese (or a vegetarian alternative), salt to taste, black pepper powder to taste, and one teaspoon of lemon juice.

Step 1

Prepare the pesto sauce

Begin by preparing the pesto sauce. In a food processor or blender, combine the fresh basil leaves, pine nuts or walnuts, garlic cloves, grated Parmesan cheese, salt and black pepper powder. Gradually pour in the olive oil while blending until you achieve a smooth paste. Add lemon juice for an extra zing and blend again briefly. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

Step 2

Cook paneer cubes

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat, then add a tablespoon of olive oil. Carefully place the paneer cubes into the pan. Fry them until they turn golden brown on all sides, which should take approximately four to five minutes. It's important to turn them gently to ensure they cook evenly and maintain their shape without breaking apart.

Step 3

Combine paneer with pesto

After frying, lower the heat and add your pesto sauce to the paneer in the pan. Gently mix, ensuring all paneer cubes are coated with pesto. Cook for two minutes, allowing the paneer to imbibe the pesto's flavors. This step ensures each piece is flavorful and well-coated with the aromatic sauce, enhancing the dish's overall taste profile.

Step 4

Serve your dish

Transfer your fusion Indo-Italian pesto paneer treat onto a serving dish. Consider garnishing it with some extra grated Parmesan cheese or fresh basil leaves, if desired. This dish is perfectly served hot, either as an appetizer or as a main course. Accompany it with crusty bread or rice for a truly enjoyable meal experience, enhancing the fusion of flavors.