Next Article

Calling all travel junkies!

Unveiling Venice beyond pigeons with this travel guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:38 pm Jun 10, 202412:38 pm

What's the story Venice, known for its intricate waterways and historic architecture, often gets reduced to cliched images of crowded squares with pigeons. However, this enchanting city offers much more beyond these feathered encounters. Let's dive into the lesser-known facets of Venice that promise a richer travel experience, moving away from the cliches to uncover the heart of its unique charm.

Secret spaces

Discover hidden courtyards

Venice is a labyrinth of narrow alleys and hidden courtyards, each with its own story. Stepping off the beaten path can lead you to serene spaces untouched by the hustle and bustle of tourist spots. These quiet corners offer a glimpse into the authentic Venetian lifestyle, away from the crowds and closer to the heart of this historic city.

Artistic alleys

Explore art beyond galleries

Venice, renowned for its prestigious galleries, also celebrates art beyond these confines. The city's streets are a canvas, adorned with vibrant murals and sculptures that harmonize with ancient architecture. A leisurely stroll through quieter neighborhoods unveils an open-air museum. Here, art thrives freely, mingling with the canals and cobblestones, offering a unique cultural experience amidst Venice's historic backdrop.

Artisan encounters

Engage with local craftsmen

Contrary to the common myth that Venice only offers souvenirs made elsewhere, the city is actually a hub of rich craftsmanship traditions. Notably, the exquisite glassblowing found on Murano Island and the intricate lace-making in Burano stand out. By engaging with these local artisans, visitors gain insight into the centuries-old traditions that are still alive today, supporting authentic Venetian crafts in the process.

Culinary delights

Savor authentic cuisine

Forget about tourist-trap restaurants serving generic Italian fare; Venice has its own unique culinary identity waiting to be discovered. Venture into eateries frequented by locals to taste specialties like sarde in saor or risi e bisi. These dishes tell stories of Venice's maritime history and agricultural heritage, offering flavors that are as rich as the city's past.