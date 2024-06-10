Next Article

Paddle through Botswana's Okavango Delta: A things-to-do guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:34 pm Jun 10, 2024

What's the story The Okavango Delta in Botswana is a unique inland water system that creates a lush environment in the middle of the Kalahari Desert. This vast, tranquil oasis is home to a diverse range of wildlife and offers an unparalleled canoeing experience. Travelers can glide through serene waters, surrounded by nature's beauty, making it an ideal destination for adventure and wildlife enthusiasts.

Getting started

Plan your canoeing adventure

Before diving into the Okavango Delta's waters, planning your canoe trip is vital. The best time to visit is during the dry season, May to October, when wildlife gathers at water sources. Local operators offer guided tours from a few hours to several days. Choosing a guided tour ensures safety and provides valuable insights into the delta's ecosystem.

Wildlife watching

Encounter wildlife up close

Canoeing in the Okavango Delta offers an intimate wildlife viewing experience. As you paddle through narrow channels and lagoons, you might spot elephants bathing, hippos submerged in water, or crocodiles sunbathing on banks. Bird enthusiasts will also be delighted by the variety of bird species present. Remember to keep a safe distance from animals and follow your guide's instructions at all times.

Peaceful paddling

Embrace the serenity

One of the most captivating aspects of canoeing here is the profound silence and peace that surrounds you as you move through water lilies and papyrus reeds. Early mornings are particularly magical with soft light filtering through mist rising off the water. This tranquility makes it not just an adventure but also a meditative experience reconnecting you with nature.

Photography tips

Capture the moment

The Okavango Delta is a haven for photographers, boasting breathtaking landscapes and a wealth of wildlife. Those eager to capture these moments will find early morning or late afternoon the best times for natural light. It's crucial to have a waterproof bag or case for camera gear to guard against water splashes or unexpected changes in water levels, ensuring your equipment stays safe.