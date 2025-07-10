NVIDIA CEO to meet Chinese officials amid chip trade tensions

Huang's visit comes at a sensitive time for NVIDIA, which has found itself in the middle of a wider US-China tech conflict as the leading supplier of chips for AI development. Regardless of the challenges, NVIDIA is not backing down. The company is working on a new lower-end AI chip specifically for China.

Sales impact

China's preference for NVIDIA chips

Amid the ongoing tech standoff, many Chinese companies continue to prefer NVIDIA's ecosystem over domestic alternatives. However, the trade restrictions imposed by Washington are expected to cost NVIDIA an estimated $8 billion in sales this quarter. The company's ability to navigate these export rules will be crucial not only for its future in China but also for the global AI hardware race.