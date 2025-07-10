NVIDIA CEO to meet Chinese officials amid chip trade tensions
What's the story
NVIDIA Corporation co-founder Jensen Huang will meet with senior Chinese officials, including the commerce minister, next week in Beijing. The meetings are part of Huang's attendance at the International Supply Chain Expo, according to Bloomberg. This visit comes as NVIDIA continues to be a key player in the global semiconductor market despite US restrictions on high-end AI chip sales to China.
Market dynamics
Huang's visit amid US-China tech conflict
Huang's visit comes at a sensitive time for NVIDIA, which has found itself in the middle of a wider US-China tech conflict as the leading supplier of chips for AI development. Regardless of the challenges, NVIDIA is not backing down. The company is working on a new lower-end AI chip specifically for China.
Sales impact
China's preference for NVIDIA chips
Amid the ongoing tech standoff, many Chinese companies continue to prefer NVIDIA's ecosystem over domestic alternatives. However, the trade restrictions imposed by Washington are expected to cost NVIDIA an estimated $8 billion in sales this quarter. The company's ability to navigate these export rules will be crucial not only for its future in China but also for the global AI hardware race.