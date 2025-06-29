NVIDIA has hired these 2 AI experts to improve research

NVIDIA , the US-based chip giant, has hired two eminent artificial intelligence (AI) experts from China . The move highlights the growing global recognition of Chinese talent and their significant contributions to the advancement of this field. Zhu Banghua and Jiao Jiantao are both Tsinghua University alumni who recently announced their respective appointments at NVIDIA.

Career trajectory Who is Zhu Banghua? Banghua, who graduated from Tsinghua University with a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering in 2018, has joined NVIDIA's Nemotron team as a principal research scientist. He also holds a PhD in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley. Since September last year, Zhu has been an assistant professor at the University of Washington.

Future plans Vision for work at NVIDIA Banghua shared his vision for his work at NVIDIA on social media, saying, "We'll be joining forces on efforts in [AI] model post-training, evaluation, agents, and building better AI infrastructure - with a strong emphasis on collaboration with developers and academia." He also stressed the team's commitment to open-source its work and share it with the world.