Indian IT firms shifting to AI—focusing on integration, not invention

India's leading IT companies are transforming into artificial intelligence (AI) -native firms, prioritizing high-margin applications and integration over capital-intensive foundational research. A look at the FY25 annual reports of industry leaders like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra shows they are not aiming to create foundational AI. Instead, they are positioning themselves as key integrators in the global AI race.

Strategic shift Shift in strategies of these companies The annual reports of these companies show a clear shift from general digital transformation to a specific AI focus. TCS' strategy is framed within "The Perpetually Adaptive Enterprise," with an "AI-First approach." Infosys' theme is "AI Your Enterprise," while Wipro talks about its role as an enabler in "Helping Clients Build AI-Powered Future-Ready Businesses." Tech Mahindra also echoes this sentiment with its slogan, "AI Delivered Right."

Workforce development Focus on upskilling workforce The IT giants are also focusing on investing in human capital and upskilling their workforce. TCS has revealed that over one lakh of its employees have gained "higher order skills in AI/ML and GenAI." Infosys has reported that over 2.70 lakh of its employees are now "AI-Aware." Wipro and Tech Mahindra have also shown similar trends, emphasizing the importance of preparing their workforce for an AI-driven future.

AI integration Need for data architecture Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani has stressed the need for modernizing legacy systems and creating a data architecture that can be consumed by AI. He said, "The advent of AI with all its possibilities and potential creates another arc of uncertainty." Nilekani urged enterprises to have an AI foundry and factory to fuel innovation as well as scale.

Potential AI is a gifted child prodigy born in a library Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, compared AI to a prodigy with access to all the knowledge in the world. He said, "Let us think of AI as a gifted child prodigy born and brought up in a library." This highlights the potential value that well-utilized AI can create for businesses like Tech Mahindra.

Collaborations Partnerships with hyperscalers and chipmakers The Indian IT giants are not building their own large language models (LLMs) to compete with OpenAI or Google. Instead, they are forming strategic partnerships with hyperscalers such as Microsoft, Google, and AWS, and chipmakers like NVIDIA. These collaborations give them access to the latest models and infrastructure needed for effective AI integration into their businesses.