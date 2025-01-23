What's the story

Infosys, one of India's largest IT services company, has announced plans to expand its Pocharam campus in Hyderabad. The strategic move is expected to generate an additional 17,000 jobs.

The announcement was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos after Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka met Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Currently, the Pocharam campus employs over 35,000 people making it one of Infosys's largest facilities nationwide.