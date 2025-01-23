Infosys to create 17,000 jobs with Hyderabad campus expansion
What's the story
Infosys, one of India's largest IT services company, has announced plans to expand its Pocharam campus in Hyderabad. The strategic move is expected to generate an additional 17,000 jobs.
The announcement was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos after Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka met Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.
Currently, the Pocharam campus employs over 35,000 people making it one of Infosys's largest facilities nationwide.
Project specifics
Expansion project details and timeline
The expansion project will see new IT buildings being constructed in phase one, with an investment of ₹750 crore.
This phase will be completed in the next two to three years and will accommodate 10,000 employees.The rest 7,000 jobs will be created in the later phases of the expansion.
This move highlights Telangana's commitment to supporting industry leaders and sustainable growth in the tech sector.
Partnership goals
Infosys and Telangana government's shared vision
Sanghrajka said their partnership with the Government of Telangana "reflects our shared vision of driving innovation, empowering communities, and strengthening the IT landscape."
Echoing his sentiments, Babu said the state government remains dedicated to nurturing talent, creating opportunities, and fostering strategic alliances to propel the state's economy forward.
Scenario
6-8% average salary hikes; over 15,000 hirings in FY25: CFO
Sanghrajka also provided an update on employee salary hikes. The company's compensation rollout will occur in two phases.
The first phase began on January 1, and the second phase will start on April 1. On average, wage increases in India will range between 6% to 8%
The CFO also talked about the company's plans for hiring fresh graduates, highlighting that they are on schedule. "We are planning to bring on more than 15,000 new employees," he said.