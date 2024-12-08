Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohan Babu and his son Manoj have denied media reports of filing complaints against each other over a property dispute.

The reports had suggested that Manoj accused his father of physical assault and also implicated an individual named Vinay, who manages Mohan Babu University, in the alleged assault.

Mohan Babu denies filing complaint against son

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:36 pm Dec 08, 202404:36 pm

What's the story Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has rubbished reports that he and his son, Manchu Manoj, filed police complaints against each other. The rumors started doing the rounds after NTV reported on Sunday that both father and son had dialed 100, alleging physical assault by the other. However, in a press statement released later in the day, the actor categorically denied these allegations.

Statement

'There is no truth in the news...'

The statement read, "There is no truth in the news that Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj have filed complaints against each other. Media is broadcasting imaginary stories that Manoj turned up at the police station wounded. Don't spread false propaganda without any evidence." A spokesperson for Mohan's family released the statement.

Alleged dispute

Reports suggested property dispute led to alleged assault

Earlier, NTV had reported that Manoj first filed a complaint against Mohan at Pahadi Shareef Police Station in Hyderabad. He accused his father of physically assaulting him, which reportedly left him injured. In retaliation, Mohan was also said to have filed a complaint against Manoj, alleging that his son attacked him. The reports suggested that the altercation stemmed from a property dispute in the family.

Additional allegations

Manoj accused Vinay of assault on Mohan's orders: Reports

Further adding to the controversy, ABN reported Manoj also accused an individual named Vinay of assaulting him. Reportedly, Vinay is the one who handles the affairs of Mohan Babu University. Manoj alleged this alleged assault was carried out under his father's instructions. However, neither Mohan nor Manoj have directly addressed the issue to the press.

Past incidents

Manchu family's history of public disputes

Notably, this isn't the first time the Manchu family has made headlines for alleged internal rifts. In 2023, Manoj shared a now-deleted video on social media accusing his brother, Vishnu Manchu, of repeatedly beating their relatives and close aides. Vishnu addressed the allegations by hinting at them being part of a reality show titled #HOM #HouseOfManchus. However, both Manoj and their sister Lakshmi denied being part of such a show.