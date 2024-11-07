Summarize Simplifying... In short The Telugu film 'KA' has had a rollercoaster first week, raking in ₹17.89 crore despite fluctuating daily earnings.

The movie's occupancy rates varied across regions, with the highest recorded in Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Kakinada during night shows.

The movie's occupancy rates varied across regions, with the highest recorded in Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Kakinada during night shows.

However, cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada saw lower rates, with the lowest in Karimnagar.

'KA' box office collection

Telugu film 'KA' is steady; collects ₹17.89cr in 7 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:23 pm Nov 07, 202412:23 pm

What's the story The 2024 Telugu film KA, directed by Sandeep and produced by Srichakraas Entertainment and KA Productions, has had a successful box office run. Featuring Tanvi Raam, Saranya Pradeep, Kiran Abbavaram, Ajay, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles, the movie has earned an estimated ₹17.89 crore net in India in its first week of release. On its seventh day alone, it made around ₹0.74 crore net.

Performance analysis

'KA' witnessed a fluctuating performance throughout the week

The film's earnings fluctuated throughout its first week. It opened with ₹0.3 crore on Wednesday (Day 0), then jumped to ₹3.5 crore on Thursday (Day 1). The collections dipped slightly to ₹3 crore on Friday (Day 2) but bounced back with ₹3.6 crore and ₹3.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, the new week's start saw a massive drop earning only ₹1.5 crore each on Monday and Tuesday, before sliding down to around ₹0.74 crore on Wednesday (Day 7).

Occupancy report

'KA' recorded overall 22.48% Telugu occupancy on Wednesday

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, KA registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 22.48%. The occupancy fluctuated during the day with morning shows at 17.16%, afternoon shows at 21.73%, evening shows at 21.42%, and night shows soaring to 29.61%. Among various regions, Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Kakinada recorded the highest occupancies with a significant spike during night shows to 37% and a whopping 46%, respectively.

Regional occupancy

'KA' had varied occupancy rates across different regions

The film's occupancy rates were different across regions. Hyderabad saw a 25% overall Telugu occupancy, while Bengaluru and Vijayawada had lower rates of 19.5% and 15.25%, respectively. Warangal and Guntur also had similar occupancies of around 16%. Nizamabad reported a 19% rate, while the National Capital Region (NCR) lagged behind with just 9.5%. Karimnagar had the lowest occupancy of only 4.25%, while Mahbubnagar surprisingly reported a higher 20%.