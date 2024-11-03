Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Amaran' is making waves in the box office, raking in a whopping ₹62.3cr in just three days of its release. Dominating Tamil cinema with high occupancy rates, it also made significant strides in Telugu cinema.

'Amaran' is unstoppable; rakes in ₹62.3cr in 3 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:55 am Nov 03, 2024

What's the story The multi-lingual film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has taken a solid start at the box office. In its opening three days, the movie has raked in an estimated ₹62.3cr net across India. The film features Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, and Rahul Bose in key roles and has been produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India.

Day-wise collection

'Amaran' witnessed a surge in earnings on Saturday

On its opening day (Thursday), Amaran collected ₹21.4cr net across all languages in India. The next day saw a slight dip with the film earning ₹19.15cr, marking a decrease of 10.51%. However, the movie bounced back on Saturday with early estimates suggesting it raked in around ₹21.75cr net for all languages combined, bringing the total to an impressive ₹62.3cr net for the first three days of release.

Regional performance

'Amaran' dominated Tamil cinema with high occupancy rates

The film had a high overall occupancy of 84.41% in Tamil on Saturday. The occupancy rates for various shows during the day were: morning shows at 72.16%, afternoon shows at 87.28%, evening shows at 87.38%, and night shows peaking at 90.82%. Major regions like Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Pondicherry, Salem, Vellore, Dindigul, Trichy, and Mumbai saw high occupancy rates between 87% and an astounding 99.5%.

Telugu occupancy

'Amaran' also made a mark in Telugu cinema

Along with its Tamil success, Amaran also made major inroads into Telugu cinema with an overall occupancy of 65.35% on Saturday. The occupancy rates for various shows during the day were: morning shows at 43.28%, afternoon shows at 68.07%, evening shows at 65.07%, and night shows peaking at 84.98%. Major regions like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Warangal, and Vizag-Visakhapatnam saw occupancy rates between 60% to an impressive 86%.