Summarize Simplifying... In short After a successful run in the 2010s, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions faced a financial crisis due to the pandemic and box office failures.

To overcome this, Johar sold a 50% stake in Dharma to Poonawalla's Serene Pictures, securing a ₹1,000cr investment.

Despite the sale, Johar remains as Executive Chairman, guiding the company's creative direction alongside CEO Apoorva Mehta. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dharma Productions's profits fell by 95% in FY2023-24

Shockingly bad business forced Karan Johar to sell Dharma stake

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:56 pm Oct 28, 202401:56 pm

What's the story Earlier this month, Adar Poonawalla picked up a 50% stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for ₹1,000cr. The move had fueled speculation about the financial health of one of India's most influential production houses. Now, fresh financial reports show the company's revenue fell by 50% in the financial year 2023-24 to just over ₹500cr. Profits fell even more by 95%, leaving a meager profit of just ₹59L—the lowest in over a decade.

Financial trajectory

Dharma Productions's journey: From success to struggle

Under Johar's leadership, Dharma Productions had a successful run through the 2010s. By 2019, it was earning over ₹700cr annually with profits of around ₹27cr. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused an 83% revenue drop and a 75% dip in profits. Despite the setback, the company bounced back with hits like JugJugg Jeeyo and Brahmastra exceeding pre-pandemic earnings by topping an annual revenue of over ₹1,000cr in FY 2022-23.

Revenue decline

Box office failures and dwindling interest led to financial crisis

An insider revealed to Hindustan Times that a number of factors led to Dharma's financial struggle in FY 2023-24. "Selfiee and Yodha were massive disappointments at the box office. Koffee With Karan also failed to generate the kind of interest it did in its heyday. And as a result, cash flow was very diminished." These developments led to speculation that Johar may have been compelled into selling a stake in his family-owned company.

Strategic partnership

Poonawalla's investment and the future of Dharma Productions

Poonawalla's ₹1,000cr investment came through his new production venture, Serene Pictures. With this deal, Serene becomes a 50% partner in Dharma and gives Johar a temporary financial breather. Trade analysts opine this partnership will give Dharma more creative freedom and bigger budgets for future projects. Responding to public reactions, Johar had earlier shared a cryptic note on Instagram saying, "Competition happens at the bottom. The people at the top are collaborating."

Leadership continuity

Johar's role in the new Dharma-Serene partnership

Despite the stake sale, Johar will retain 50% ownership in Dharma Productions. He will be the Executive Chairman, steering the company's creative direction. Apoorva Mehta will work closely with Johar as Chief Executive Officer to drive operational excellence in the company. Speaking about the collaboration in an official statement, Johar said he was excited about it and added Dharma's commitment to meaningful storytelling that embodies Indian culture.