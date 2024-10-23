Summarize Simplifying... In short Fahadh Faasil's film 'Bougainvillea' has raked in ₹14.4cr in India within six days of its release.

The film, based on a 2019 novel, revolves around a family entangled in a police investigation following the mysterious disappearance of tourists in Kerala.

With a star-studded cast and a gripping plot, the movie continues to draw audiences, particularly for its night shows.

'Bougainvillea' box office collection

Fahadh Faasil's 'Bougainvillea' remains steady; collects ₹13.13cr in 6 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:50 pm Oct 23, 202412:50 pm

What's the story The Malayalam mystery thriller Bougainvillea, starring Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil, has continued to perform steadily at the box office, despite a drop in daily collections. The film, directed by Amal Neerad and also starring Jyothirmayi, has grossed about ₹27.5cr worldwide till now. After six days, its domestic collection stands at ₹13.13cr, collecting ₹0.78L on Tuesday.

'Bougainvillea' opening week collection and viewership trends

Till Tuesday, Bougainvillea collected ₹14.4cr in its India gross haul. The film opened strong with ₹3.3cr on its first Thursday and maintained its pace over the weekend, collecting ₹3.05cr on Sunday. But the collection dropped significantly to ₹0.9cr by Monday. As of October 22, 2024, the film had an overall Malayalam occupancy of 14.79%, with night shows drawing the most audience at 21.25%.

'Bougainvillea' production details and plot synopsis

Bougainvillea was made on an estimated budget of ₹30cr. The screenplay, co-written by Neerad and Lajo Jose, is inspired by Jose's 2019 novel Ruthinte Lokam. The story follows a family caught in a police investigation over the mysterious disappearance of tourists in Kerala. Boban plays Dr. Royce Thomas, while Faasil portrays ACP David Koshy IPS, and Jyothirmayi stars as Reethu Thomas.

'Bougainvillea' cast and production details

The supporting cast of Bougainvillea features Sharaf U Dheen as Biju, Veena Nandakumar as Meera, Srinda as Rema, and Jinu Joseph. Produced by Jyothirmayi and Boban under Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures, the movie tells the story of Royce and Reethu, a seemingly happy couple with two kids whose lives take a turn after a tragic accident leaves Reethu mentally impacted. As the investigation unfolds, Koshy gets himself entangled, with Reethu becoming a key suspect.