The plot revolves around Jose, a jeep driver who moves to Chennai and encounters unexpected surprises.

The film, directed by Vysakh and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, features a strong cast including Bindu Panicker, Kabir Duhan Singh, and others, with music by Christo Xavier.

Mammootty's 'Turbo' to arrive on SonyLIV in July: Report

By Isha Sharma 04:13 pm Jun 23, 202404:13 pm

What's the story The action thriller Turbo, headlined by Mammootty, is reportedly set to make its digital debut on SonyLIV in the first week of July, reported OTTPlay. The film, which tasted box office success upon its arrival in theaters in May 2024, narrates the thrilling journey of Aruvipurathu Jose, aka Turbo Jose. Turbo marks the legendary Malayalam actor's third film appearance of the year.

IMDb describes the plot as, "Jose, a jeep driver from Idukki gets in trouble and is forced to relocate to Chennai where he gets entangled with Indhu and his best friend, Jerry. A bunch of surprises in the form of Vetrivel and others await Jose in Chennai." The film was directed by Vysakh and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Turbo showcases a stellar ensemble cast including Bindu Panicker, Kabir Duhan Singh, Niranjana Anoop, Shabareesh Varma, and Anjana Jayaprakash in pivotal roles. The film's music, composed by Christo Xavier, effectively enhances the narrative. Prior to Turbo, Mammootty was seen in the horror drama Bramayugam, which received positive reviews and is also streaming on the same platform.