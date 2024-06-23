Manisha Koirala to skip Sonakshi-Zaheer's reception due to prior commitments
Actor Manisha Koirala has confirmed her inability to attend the wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha, despite their close relationship. Koirala is scheduled to be in Chennai to receive an award she had previously committed to. While talking to Times Now, she expressed her admiration for Sinha, praising her calm temperament and acting skills. Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal are set to get married on Sunday evening, after which, a reception will take place at Mumbai's Bastian restaurant.
'Heeramandi' cast to attend Sinha's wedding reception
Despite Koirala's absence, the cast of Heeramandi is confirmed to attend Sinha's wedding. Koirala said, "I absolutely adore Sonakshi! She is a very well-brought-up girl. I love her calm temperament, in fact, that's something I would love to learn from her! She is also a good actor with unmatched screen presence." "Unfortunately, I will be missing the celebrations tonight where our Heeramandi family will be together with her on the dance floor."
Koirala's role in 'Heeramandi' transforms her career
Koirala also expressed gratitude toward Sanjay Leela Bhansali for her role in Heeramandi, which arrived on Netflix in May. She said, "I'm so very grateful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali to give my career a new life!! I'm getting so much of love from people everywhere. I can only thank SLB each time as he gave a brilliant platform to me. Every time someone praises me I thank him."
Other guests expected at the reception
While Koirala may not be attending, per reports, several Bollywood celebrities may be spotted at the reception. These include Akshay Kumar, Bhansali, Honey Singh, Poonam Dhillon, and Salman Khan, who is a mutual friend to both Iqbal and Sinha. DJ Ganesh is in charge of the music, who earlier said that the party will rage on till 4 in the morning. "I think there's a thousand people invited," he told Dubai Brew.