In brief Simplifying... In brief Manisha Koirala, a key cast member of Netflix's 'Heeramandi', will miss Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception due to prior commitments.

Despite her absence, other Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Salman Khan are expected to attend.

Koirala, who credits Bhansali for reviving her career with 'Heeramandi', expressed her admiration for Sinha and regretted missing the celebration. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Manisha Koirala won't attend Sonakshi Sinha's wedding reception

Manisha Koirala to skip Sonakshi-Zaheer's reception due to prior commitments

By Isha Sharma 03:25 pm Jun 23, 202403:25 pm

What's the story Actor Manisha Koirala has confirmed her inability to attend the wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha, despite their close relationship. Koirala is scheduled to be in Chennai to receive an award she had previously committed to. While talking to Times Now, she expressed her admiration for Sinha, praising her calm temperament and acting skills. Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal are set to get married on Sunday evening, after which, a reception will take place at Mumbai's Bastian restaurant.

Cast attendance

'Heeramandi' cast to attend Sinha's wedding reception

Despite Koirala's absence, the cast of Heeramandi is confirmed to attend Sinha's wedding. Koirala said, "I absolutely adore Sonakshi! She is a very well-brought-up girl. I love her calm temperament, in fact, that's something I would love to learn from her! She is also a good actor with unmatched screen presence." "Unfortunately, I will be missing the celebrations tonight where our Heeramandi family will be together with her on the dance floor."

Career transformation

Koirala's role in 'Heeramandi' transforms her career

Koirala also expressed gratitude toward Sanjay Leela Bhansali for her role in Heeramandi, which arrived on Netflix in May. She said, "I'm so very grateful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali to give my career a new life!! I'm getting so much of love from people everywhere. I can only thank SLB each time as he gave a brilliant platform to me. Every time someone praises me I thank him."

Guests

Other guests expected at the reception

While Koirala may not be attending, per reports, several Bollywood celebrities may be spotted at the reception. These include Akshay Kumar, Bhansali, Honey Singh, Poonam Dhillon, and Salman Khan, who is a mutual friend to both Iqbal and Sinha. DJ Ganesh is in charge of the music, who earlier said that the party will rage on till 4 in the morning. "I think there's a thousand people invited," he told Dubai Brew.